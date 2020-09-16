TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Check out the moment Laycon’s loyal fans hit the street to campaign for votes (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Fans of BBNaija Lockdown season 5 housemate, Laycon have taken to the street to campaign for votes.

Laycon is up for evictions this week and his fans are not leaving any stone unturned. The young rapper faces stiff competition with 3 other strong housemates who keep escaping evictions on weekly basis.

In other not to see him evicted, his fans (ICONS) have taken to the street to campaign for more votes as the deadline draws nigh.

A video circulating on social media sees the fans with placards roaming and asking people to vote for Laycon.

