BBNaija: Check out the new photo of Nengi wearing a revealing sexy lingerie that is making rounds

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-sexy-ligerie-2

The popular, beautiful, and fair-skinned Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has a new photo of her wearing sexy lingerie dropped on her Instagram page and this has got fans talking.

The photo was shared this morning by the handler of Nengi’s official Instagram page and it further cemented the fact that the housemate is a true beauty in and out and it is understandable if Ozo, a fellow male housemate who has a crush on her doesn’t want to let go.

See photo below:

nengi-sexy-lingerie

Here is the post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good morning Royal Ninjas! 👑🗡 #BBNaija #Nengi

A post shared by Rebecca Nengi Hampson 👑 (@nengiofficial) on

