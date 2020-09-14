BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemates Nengi and Ozo have expressed shock that Kiddwaya did not make the top final five housemates.

Nengi, reacting to Kiddwaya’s eviction said the billionaire’s son sold himself in the show, and she felt he had a guaranteed spot in final.

Nengi said this during a conversation with other housemates on Sunday night after Kiddwaya’s eviction.

Nengi said: “I was shocked by Kiddwaya’s eviction. He didn’t see it coming.

“I also didn’t see it because I thought he would stay till the final.

“ He sold himself while in the show and I felt that was a guaranteed stay for him.”

She, however, added that Kiddwaya would do well outside because of his talents.

Ozo on the other hand said Kiddwaya’s eviction has changed him.

Kiddwaya was evicted from the lockdown house after he got poor votes from viewers.

His eviction came as a shock to Nigerians and celebrities.

But Ozo speaking to Neo and Trikytee on Sunday night said Kiddwaya’s eviction gave him a hard reset about his reason for being in the house.

According to him, all housemates thought he was going to be evicted and that has made him to have a rethink about his decisions in the house.

Ozo said: “Kiddwaya’s eviction before me gave me a hard reset despite my week of infringement and strike.

“Now I’ve decided to be focused for these two weeks and stay on my lane.”

Ozo in the past few days had been distracted and had been concerned about his feelings for Nengi.

His behavior earned him a second strike and a fine for microphone infringement.

