BBNaija: Check out what Vee predicts about Nengi, Ozo’s relationship

BBNaija housemate, Vee in a recent statement with fellow housemate, Ozo, advised him not to worry about his failing relationship with Nengi.

Vee assured Ozo that his relationship with Nengi will be good when they leave the reality TV show.

Recall that Nengi last night called off her friendship with Ozo after they had an argument.

It all started during the party when Ozo made advances at her again, with stories of his love for her.

But Nengi who was not having it easy with him blatantly told him to “keep your stupid love.”

Then after the party, Nengi went on to tell Ozo that she cannot be friends with him anymore.

But Vee, trying to console Ozo, said, “You guys are gonna be good when you leave this place. Just be patient. Don’t worry, Ozo.”