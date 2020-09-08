#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya is among the four housemates which include, Prince, Ozo, and Dorathy who are up for eviction this week.

In a bid to save her friend from being evicted from the show, Nigerian artiste, Ifeoluwa Otedola DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter handle to get her fans to vote for kIddwaya.

The responses from some of her fans were different. Some stated that they wouldn’t vote Kiddwaya because she never promoted Erica while she was in the house. Others insisted she sends them money for them to vote for Kidd.

See some of the reactions below;

Send me money, I promise to vote for him. If you send me the money and I don't vote, make water carry me go 👌 NOTE: You must add a little tip for my stress too 😁 — GRACED 💯💡 (@DonaldDammy) September 7, 2020

Cuppy I like you, I like you a lot oo I swear anytime you post you dey give me joy but for this matter one of your cup cake no go do am if I no vote laycon may I die — ndiukwcollins (@ndiukwcollins) September 7, 2020

Unfortunately, I've vowed not to vote anyone since Erica left the house…I'm sorry — Muhammed Zak (@muenzak) September 7, 2020