TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
kiddwaya-dj cuppy

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya is among the four housemates which include, Prince, Ozo, and Dorathy who are up for eviction this week.

In a bid to save her friend from being evicted from the show, Nigerian artiste, Ifeoluwa Otedola DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter handle to get her fans to vote for kIddwaya.

The responses from some of her fans were different. Some stated that they wouldn’t vote Kiddwaya because she never promoted Erica while she was in the house. Others insisted she sends them money for them to vote for Kidd.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring…

#BBNaija: A part of me is missing but I’m here for both of…

See some of the reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Legba is dead

Bobrisky brags about his new home he is building, says it is worth N590 million

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells Laycon (Video)

#BBNaija: I asked Prince to share his food but he declined – Nengi on why…

#BBNaija: If any female had won they wouldn’t pick me as deputy” –…

#BBNaija: I don’t hate Laycon but he lied – Erica insists (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More