BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose between staying in the house and finding a life partner

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi 2

Biggie on Friday asked one of the Lockdown female housemates, Nengi, to choose between staying in the house till the final day and finding a life partner.

Biggie put up the challenge to Nengi during her diary session where housemates have private chats with Big Brother.

Nengi responded by saying that though the question appeared a tough one, she was not searching for a life partner at the moment.

Nengi, who has refused to date any male housemate, said she was not ready for marriage and so prefers to stay in the house till the final day.

Responding to the question, Nengi said, “Big Brother, that’s a tough one.

“Staying in the house till the final day and finding a life-partner… this is a tough one…I’ll probably…I’m not searching. I’d probably pick both…I mean, finding a life partner is a big deal and staying in the house till the final day is a big deal too and of utmost priority.

“But I don’t think I’m searching for a life partner because I’m not ready for marriage for now.

But if I was…let’s say I came here ready for marriage, I’d definitely go for the both. I wouldn’t have chosen anyone above the other.

“But since I’m not ready for marriage, I’ll pick staying in the house till the final day.”

