TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

”Beggy beggy”- Instagram users react after Lucy’s bank account…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nigerians reactions as Terry Waya promises to split N85 million prize with Erica if Kiddwaya wins

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya, father to BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya in a recent statement revealed that if his son wins the grand prize of N85 million naira, his son would split the money with his love interest, Erica.

Terry Waya later went on to reveal that Kiddwaya doesn’t need the money.

The Benue-born billionaire said part of the prize money would be given to charity if Kiddwaya emerged winner of the reality television show.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined –…

He disclosed this yesterday during an Instagram interview with veteran journalist, Dele Momodu, while reacting to Erica’s disqualification from the show.

“My son does not need BBNaija money, we will give it to charity if he wins,” Terry Waya said.

However, following his statement, Nigerians took to social media to react as some claim the statement was manipulative.

See reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Checkout Nigerians reactions as Terry Waya promises to split N85…

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to BBNaija…

Actor, Timini discloses why Kiddwaya might be happy about Erica’s…

#BBNaija: Billionaire father, Terry Waya promises to give half of the prize…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More