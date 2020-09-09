#BBNaija: Checkout Nigerians reactions as Terry Waya promises to split N85 million prize with Erica if Kiddwaya wins

Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya, father to BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya in a recent statement revealed that if his son wins the grand prize of N85 million naira, his son would split the money with his love interest, Erica.

Terry Waya later went on to reveal that Kiddwaya doesn’t need the money.

The Benue-born billionaire said part of the prize money would be given to charity if Kiddwaya emerged winner of the reality television show.

He disclosed this yesterday during an Instagram interview with veteran journalist, Dele Momodu, while reacting to Erica’s disqualification from the show.

“My son does not need BBNaija money, we will give it to charity if he wins,” Terry Waya said.

However, following his statement, Nigerians took to social media to react as some claim the statement was manipulative.

See reactions below;

Terry Waya says if Kiddwaya wins, half of the money is for Erica while the other half goes to Charity.

What if Charity is Kidds main girlfriend. Just thinking.#BBNaijia #terrywaya pic.twitter.com/nVkxYBl88O — Low Budget Aboki (@Mc_ZulQua) September 9, 2020

Please keep sending all your money into Erica's account ooo. A bird at hand is worth more than million in the bush. If you use all the money to vote for Kidd and he shares it with Nengi, na gobe… 😋#Elites10DollarChallenge #terrywaya #BBNaijaLockdown — Forexculture (@Forex_Culture) September 9, 2020

He just wants Erica's fans to vote for his son vote nengi #bbnaija #terrywaya — Jozelf (@Jozelf2) September 9, 2020

Oga #terrywaya has shared Kidd’s 85m b4 d show even ends. 😂😂 So if he doesn’t win, nothing 4 Erica? Sir, pls if u feel she deserves something, pls give her before your son comes out. If u want to campaign for vote for him, pls do. Stop playing smart #bbnaija — Vivian Onoshorena Enamino (@enasv__) September 9, 2020

Even our Politicians Dey promise us something when them Dey campaign #terrywaya — Hillzz❤️😈 (@king_hillzz) September 9, 2020

It's just a game….#Kidd 's father, #terrywaya obviously manipulating people into voting for his son that if he wins the cash price, he will ask his son to give #erica half of it. #BBNaija #BBNaijia… https://t.co/2P820B36X6 — Meteoric Magazine (@iamkika_cracks) September 9, 2020