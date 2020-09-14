BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee and few others made it to the finals

Laycon and Ozo are up for eviction along with Tricky after Biggie, this evening grouped the housemates into two and asked each group to nominate two housemates in the opposite group to be up for possible eviction this week.

TrikyTee, Laycon and Vee were in group white Ozo, Dorathy and Neo in the other group, black… after close to an hour of deliberation, the white group nominated Dorathy and Ozo, while the black group nominated TrikyTee and Laycon.

As it stands, TrikyTee, Laycon, Dorathy and ozo have been put up for possible eviction in this penultimate week of the fifth edition of the reality TV show.

Nengi emerged as the Head of House after the challenge this evening, hence was exempted from nominating and was immune from being nominated too.