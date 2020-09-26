TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

#BBNaija: Don’t touch her – Laycon advises Neo on future with Vee

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija finalist, Laycon has told Neo to stop touching his friend, Vee.

Laycon said this during his conversation with Neo on Friday night about his relationship with Vee outside the house.

Laycon said: “Weigh what you need in the next phase of your life as a reality star known all over Africa and make your decision on what you need to do outside this house.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Aside me, I think Neo will emerge winner –…

#BBNaija: He can’t handle my fame outside the house…

“I know you have an idea of what you need to do, save yourself time and save Vee’s time. You need to work on letting certain things go when you leave this house.

“Vee really likes you, I’m not sure of love yet but both of you need to talk after the house.

Vee told me she loves you but has issues with your actions. She doesn’t mind you sleeping beside her but you shouldn’t touch her.”

“Neo responding, expressed disappointment at Vee, wondering why she would say he shouldn’t touch her when they haven’t done anything intimate on the bed.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can never like ‘like…

“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and…

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the…

This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she…

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting channels open for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More