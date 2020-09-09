TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

”Beggy beggy”- Instagram users react after Lucy’s bank account…

#BBNaija: Dorathy advises Ozo to be careful of his friendship with Neo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-dorathy

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has advised Ozo to be careful of his friendship with Neo.

Dorathy during a conversation with Ozo said he has gotten fined for microphone infringement because he started getting close to Neo.

She warned Ozo to be careful of housemates using him and focus on his game.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Ozo turns watchman, admires Nengi while she sleeps…

#BBNaija: Ozo goes back in time, writes love letter to Nengi…

Dorathy said: “Neo speaks in low tones and gets away with it unlike you.

“You started getting in trouble and got fined for microphone infringement when you started getting close to Neo.

“I didn’t want to mention it earlier because I like to mind my business and not get involved with anything that involves others.

“Just be careful of him and focus on your game.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Dorathy advises Ozo to be careful of his friendship with Neo

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nigerians reactions as Terry Waya promises to split N85…

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to BBNaija…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More