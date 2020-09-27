TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

#BBNaija: Dorathy reveals feelings for Kiddwaya, Brighto

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy has revealed she has feelings for ex-housemates Kiddwaya and Brighto.

Dorathy, during a discussion with other housemates on Sunday morning was asked who she liked in the house.

In her response, Dorathy said she had feelings for Brighto, adding that it was mere infatuation.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: The moment BrightO was spotted without a shirt as…

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting…

She also revealed that at some point, she started developing feelings for Kiddwaya too.

She said, “My feelings for Brighto were just based on infatuation but I liked his lips, fingers and feet.

“I also liked Kiddwaya at some point.”

However, Vee went on to ask about her relationship with Prince.

Responding, Dorathy admitted to having the conversation with Prince about how going into a relationship would make their friendship awkward.

She also said the both of them were better off as friends for the main time.

“We have had conversations about our friendship, and we feel being in a relationship will make it awkward.

“So, for now, we are okay with being cool friends, and we like it like that,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

‘Tribalistic human, you’ve always hated Igbos’ – Drama as Mike Ezuruonye slams…

The moment a lady cried uncontrollably after meeting singer, Joeboy for the…

#BBNaija: Dorathy reveals feelings for Kiddwaya, Brighto

”I did not sleep with his wife” – Elozonam debunks rumors that he slept with…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

SARS officials allegedly arrest and assault Bobrisky’s junior, Onyx Godwin

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More