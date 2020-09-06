BBNaija: Dorathy tells Ozo what Nengi truly feels for him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Dorathy-Ozo-Nengi

The ever-friendly Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Dorathy has made it known to a fellow male housemate that his love for Nengi is not one-sided.

Dorathy

Recall that handsome Ozo had told his love interest, Nengi that he wanted her more than the grand prize and would do anything to win her heart.

However, Ozo on Saturday approached Dorothy in the kitchen talking about his feelings for Nengi and his recent fine from Biggie for microphone infringement.

Dorathy then responded to him, saying Nengi likes him as well and has good intentions for him. She, however, advised him not to get carried away and forget his aim of coming to the show.

“Nengi likes you, she does not have bad intentions towards you.

“She approached me during the party saying I was amazing and wondered why we had a misunderstanding and that was nice of her.

“But you need to focus on what you came here for and don’t forget why you’re here,” Dorathy said.

Ozo has constantly pursued his love for Nengi ever since they made it to the fifth season of the reality TV show.

But Nengi had on different occasions turned down his offer, adding that she already had a relationship outside the house.

 

