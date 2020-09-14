BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince, after his eviction makes fans cry (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
prince-and-dorathy

Housemate Dorathy has penned down an emotional tribute that has got fans in tears in honor of her dear friend and fellow housemate Prince who got evicted last night.

prince

Sharing photos and videos of their best moments together in the house, Dorathy via Instagram wrote

“In the course of life, different people come your way, some brighten up the whole room when they walk in and the light goes out upon their exit.

Its been 8 weeks of friendship and it feels like 8yrs. To say you will be missed is to say the least.

 

I believe in your abilities and I know you will conquer the world. Royalty is in your veins and you will reign my dear friend and brother @princenelsonenwerem .

I will continue to make you proud while I’m in here and I’ll see you in 2weeks when I walk out with that bag”

 

