BBNaija: Dorathy’s mum hails fans for keeping her daughter in the house (video)

Dorathy’s mum recently took to her official Instagram page to hail fans for keeping her daughter in the house.
Dorathy is among the remaining 5 housemates in the house, who could emerge winner this season.
In the video that was shared online, the beautiful woman was seen donned in a white T-shirt.
“My name is Mrs Helen Bachor, Dorathy’s mother. I thank you all for keeping her in the house. Please continue supporting her, continue voting for her. Let us keep her till the house. She has always been a hustler right from her young age. She has worked very hard for this. May the Almighty God continue to bless you all. Thank you all and God bless you.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello Everyone, Mama bear has a little message for you all. 😊😊😊 • It was definitely a huge struggle before she could get this done, but knowing fully well that the love from everyone here has gotten me to where I am right now, she had to pull herself together to show some appreciation. • Thank you so much #DExploras🌍, Mama says God Bless you all 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 • Please keep sending VOTE Dorathy to 32052. You can send up to 100 sms with 1 sim. Kindly click link in bio to gain direct access to all VOTING platforms
