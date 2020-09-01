#BBNaija: Drama as Dorathy calls out Lucy for always taking things personal (Video)

Another dramatic scene has erupted at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as Dorathy called out Lucy for always taking things personal.

Lucy has never been shy of controversies ever since the reality show started and it seems Dorathy is tired of it as lamented about her behaviours as housemates were preparing for their task.

Dorathy noted that everything should not be about Lucy.

Her outburst surprised other housemates as she has been a good friend with Lucy ever since the show started.

See video below: