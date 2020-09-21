#BBNaija: Drama as Vee debunks being in a relationship with Neo (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Vee on Sunday revealed that she is not in a relationship with her love interest, Neo.

Vee made this known in front of Neo when Nengi asked whether they indeed were in a relationship.

According to Vee, Neo has failed to be blunt by shooting his shots after numerous times of giving him the chance.

Neo on the other hand claimed that he’s been willing to have such conversation with her and all these while of been around her, he is waiting for the right time.

However, Vee further stated that since Neo has been dull on shooting his shots, she’s seeing someone else.

This is the very first time Vee is disclosing such news and it could perhaps be a means of playing smart for one of them to win the reality show.