BBNaija: DSTV to give N1million each to 30 lucky Icons (Details)

Winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe has announced that 30 lucky icons will win N1 million each, courtesy of DSTV.

Laycon, emerged as the winner of the reality show after garnering a mind-blowing 60% of the total voting poll. He also has the largest fan base of all the other contestants, which is evident in his social media following.

The excited winner wrote on his Instagram page that 30 lucky people will win a whooping sum of N1 million each tomorrow, Sept 30 and he would be picking the winners.

He wrote,