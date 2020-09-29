TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

#BBNaija: DSTV to give N1million each to 30 lucky Icons (Details)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Laycon1

Winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe has announced that 30 lucky icons will win N1 million each, courtesy of DSTV.

Laycon

Laycon, emerged as the winner of the reality show after garnering a mind-blowing 60% of the total voting poll. He also has the largest fan base of all the other contestants, which is evident in his social media following.

READ ALSO

‘Other housemates did not want to be my friend at first’ –…

#BBNaija: I didn’t cause Erica’s problem – Laycon…

The excited winner wrote on his Instagram page that 30 lucky people will win a whooping sum of N1 million each tomorrow, Sept 30 and he would be picking the winners.

Laycon

He wrote,

This one FIERCE o! So 30 lucky people get to win 1 million naira each courtesy DSTV! Tune in tomorrow morning from 10am on BBNaija Ch 198 for the LIVE press conference and I will be picking the winners then!

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: DSTV to give N1million each to 30 lucky Icons (Details)

‘Other housemates did not want to be my friend at first’ – Laycon recounts his…

Dorathy talks about relationship with Lucy outside the house (Video)

How going broke crashed MayD’s 2-year-old marriage

Let’s have a presidential BBNaija edition with aspirants as housemates – AY…

BBNaija: Vee opens up on the rift between her, Tolanibaj and Erica (Video)

#BBNaija: I didn’t cause Erica’s problem – Laycon dismisses accusations…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More