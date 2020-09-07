TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
erica2

Following Big Brother Naija, Erica disqualification on Sunday, she didn’t get the chance to be interviewed by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The organizers sent the ex-Miss Nigeria contestant packing, after she was issued a third strike.

Before this weekend, Erica had two strikes. Biggie issued her the first for whispering and speaking in codes while communicating.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Video of some Nigerians jubilating after…

Fans react as Kiddwaya’s handler refers to Erica as a good…

She was given a second strike for sleeping in the HoH room until 3am with Kiddwaya.

Then, on Sunday morning, she poured water on the HoH bed, to prevent her Deputy, Prince, from sleeping in it.

This contravenes Biggie’s rules, which stipulates both Head of House and their deputies must sleep on the same bed for the week.

After she was eventually disqualified, Erica was not allowed to make any remarks in a live interview with Ebuka, as it is with the show’s tradition.

It is understood that the organizers will not allow her do official media rounds with sponsors.

She becomes the fifth Big Brother Naija housemate to be disqualified in the history of the show, after Tasha and Kemen.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

#BBNaija: Video of some Nigerians jubilating after Erica’s…

Fans react as Kiddwaya’s handler refers to Erica as a good “sister

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

“Safe journey Erica, no sha pass Oshodi, nah there iCons plenty pass” –…

Don Jazzy’s reaction to Lucy’s eviction from the house

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More