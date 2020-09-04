#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I see them – Wathoni (Video)

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Wathoni, has said that the issue of Kiddwaya and Erica having sex in the house is not new.

Wathoni, who was among the recently evicted housemates alongside Tolanibaj and Brighto, said she usually see Kidd and Erica having sex, adding that her bed is beside that of the billionaire’s son.

She also pointed out that her problem with Erica is majorly because of Kiddwaya, who according to her is also attracted to due to his physical appearance.

During one of her media tour alongside Brighto, Wathoni said, “The attraction was because he is a cute guy, he speaks well that’s it.

“I know about everything that has been going on. They’ve been doing bad stuff and I knew about it. Sometimes I see them.

“My bed is beside Kiddwaya’s. And I feel like her issues with me have always been because of Kiddwaya but she keeps denying it but it has always been Kiddwaya.”