#BBNaija: Erica is evil, she has pulled a knife before on one of her Ex-boyfriends – Lady alleges

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica

A young lady on Twitter has made a new revelation of how BBNaija housemate, Erica pulled a knife on one of her ex-boyfriends once.

The Nigerian lady identified@belberocks accused Big brother Naija’s Erica of being a violent person.

Shortly after last night’s episode, @belberocks accused Erica of once pulling a knife on one of her exes that is her friend. She went further to call her evil, saying she knows a lot about her and that’s why she doesn’t like her.

erica-kinfe-boyfriend-twitter-post

Erica that has pulled a knife before on one of her exes that is my friend. Kaii all the things I know about this babe, that’s why I’ve never liked her one bit. She’s pure evil!” she wrote.

 erica-kinfe-boyfriend-twitter-post

