BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija housemate, Vee on Monday stated that Erica’s disqualification has vindicated Laycon.

Vee said this to Laycon when he revealed that he found Erica’s earring in the Head of House lounge and gave it to Kiddwaya.

Reacting, Vee said Erica was weak and could not think for herself in the house.

Laycon, who cautioned her for the statement, wondered why Vee had an issue with the disqualified housemate.

Vee, however, warned Laycon to stop making excuses for Erica.

She said “As your friend, you cannot bring any stupid girl to me and say you are in love.”

When Laycon asked what her problem was with Erica, Vee said, “She doesn’t know how to think for herself. She is weak. God forbid I allow you bring any stupid girl to me.

“You are in control of your mind and you are always looking for excuses for this girl, that’s why I said they jazzed you. You have been vindicated, thank you Lord.”

