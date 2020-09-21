TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

#BBNaija: Erica liked Laycon – Neo insists

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo on Sunday night claimed disqualified housemate, Erica liked Laycon.

Recall that during her stay in the house, Erica said she was mentally attracted to Laycon before she eventually chose Kiddwaya as her lover in the Lockdown house.

However, their friendship became sour and got worse after Laycon claimed Erica tried to kiss him.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Drama as Vee debunks being in a relationship with…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is…

Erica, who insisted she didn’t try to kiss Laycon, hurled insults at him and flouted house rules which led to her disqualification.

Revisiting the relationships in the house on Sunday night, Neo speaking with Laycon and Nengi, said Erica liked Laycon for real.

According to him, he feels Erica was just kissing Kiddwaya and displaying romantic moments for the sake of the show.

Erica liked Laycon that I know,” Neo added

Nengi, however, countered Neo saying Erica liked Kiddwaya romantically and Laycon just as a friend.

She, however, applauded Laycon for his behavior in the house despite display of affection between Erica and Kiddwaya.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Erica liked Laycon – Neo insists

#BBNaija: Drama as Vee debunks being in a relationship with Neo (Video)

BBNaija: It will take time for me to date anyone – Nengi on why she…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

#BBNaija: Erica recounts growing up experience ( Video)

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Embarrassing reactions of housemates when Nengi avoided Ozo as he tried to kiss…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More