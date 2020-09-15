BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now -Kiddwaya says in new interview (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that there are no hopes of a relationship between him and his love interest Erica Nweledim.

Kiddwaya who was shockingly evicted from the show on Sunday night made this known during his media tour.

The billionaire son when asked of his plans for Erica, replied that they both have to focus on their set goals individually without ruling out the possibility of a relationship in the near future.

This development would come as a disappointment to fans of the duo, vying for a relationship between them after the show but Kiddwaya stated that he does not want Erica’s success tied to him in any way.

“All you are going to see is Erica conquering her world and I, conquering my world. She gets the respect that she is an individual without being attached to a man”, he said

Watch the video below: