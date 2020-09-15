TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Lucy apologizes for saying Erica wouldn’t stand a…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now -Kiddwaya says in new interview (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now -Kiddaya says in new interview (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that there are no hopes of a relationship between him and his love interest Erica Nweledim.

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now -Kiddaya says in new interview (Video)
Erica

Kiddwaya who was shockingly evicted from the show on Sunday night made this known during his media tour.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2020: Nengi secures slot in finals after emerging…

BBNaija: I want a man like Ozo because he won’t cheat…

The billionaire son when asked of his plans for Erica, replied that they both have to focus on their set goals individually without ruling out the possibility of a relationship in the near future.

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now -Kiddaya says in new interview (Video)
Kiddwaya

This development would come as a disappointment to fans of the duo, vying for a relationship between them after the show but Kiddwaya stated that he does not want Erica’s success tied to him in any way.

“All you are going to see is Erica conquering her world and I, conquering my world. She gets the respect that she is an individual without being attached to a man”, he said

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

10 Nigerian Male Celebrities Who Gave Birth To Their Children Out Of Wedlock And…

“My life is in danger” – Veteran actor Pete Edochie cries out over movie…

“She’s such a sweet lady” – Kiddwaya’s mother says as she finally speaks with…

Veteran Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo finally becomes a certified Barrister And…

“I have not recovered from her disqualification” – Laycon

“The new kids on the block” – Ned Nwoko says as he shows off his youngest…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More