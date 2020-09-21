BBNaija: Erica recounts growing up experience ( Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
erica2

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has recounted her journey to fame and how she started her acting career.

Erica made this known in a chat with media mogul, Dele Momodu, of Ovation magazine, the 26 year old former housemate who was disqualified for having an emotional outburst in Biggie’s house, said she’s very ambitious and doesn’t think she has achieved enough at her age.

She also mentioned that as an only child, she moved around a lot during her early years and also gets lonely a lot.

Nlewedim is one of the most popular housemates of the 2020 Lockdown show who had a relationship with Kiddwaya, the son of popular business man Terry Waya.

