BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To Party

Disqualified housemate Erica Nlewedim has been dragged on social media for joining other BBNaija housemates at the all-white party on IG after a video of her slaying in white surfaced.

Fans of the disqualified housemates posted a video of her wearing an all-white dress slaying and some netizens decided to mock her with it.

Apparently, Erica was not invited to the party last night therefore some netizens concluded that she joined the others to party on Instagram wearing a white dress.

The fact that she wore a white dress like other housemates just to join them on Instagram made some rolling on the floor mocking her and making her a laughingstock with their funny comments.

screesnhot below;