TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

Don Jazzy’s reaction to Lucy’s eviction from the…

#BBNaija: Erica would be missed by both viewers and housemates because she has content – Ex-BBN star, Venita

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita, in a recent post via her social media handle has reacted to the disqualification of Erica, from the 2020 edition of the show.

In an Instagram live show, Venita said she disagrees with some strikes being issued to housemates by Big Brother.

According to Venita, Erica would be missed by both viewers and fellow housemates because she has content.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “Erica being disqualified was a silent group plan…

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee…

Recalling that some housemates also got strikes and disqualification during her season, the former double wahala housemate said “The girl [Erica] has content. You won’t take that away from her at all.

“And I feel like, …I don’t know, but there is so much that happened …even in my season some people got strikes numbering into two or three.”

“I don’t know…but some things are…some strikes I disagree with and others I understand but I mean, she’s definitely going to be missed.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Erica would be missed by both viewers and housemates because she has…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

I’m getting so good with tennis – Regina Daniels says, shares…

#BBNaija: Ozo goes back in time, writes love letter to Nengi (Photo)

You Need A Wife Like My Own – Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Diamond…

Lovely Photos As Comedian, Woli Arole Visits Baba Suwe In His Ikorodu Residence…

Pastor Adeboye and wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary (photos, video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More