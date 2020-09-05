TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Erica’s clothing store “Elite League” sells out all its products within two hours of opening

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-elite-league-merchandize

Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” housemate, Erica has sold out her “star girl elite merchandise” within two hours of launching.

erica-elite-league-merchandizev

Erica is one of the most-talked-about and controversial housemates in the BBN house. She has had a complicated relationship with Laycon and Kiddwaya, which has kept her name in the mouth of viewers since the show started. She also has a strong fanbase outside the house as she has never been in the bottom 8.

erica

Her team posted the link to purchase the customized apparel – which includes Sweatshirt, crop top, hoodie, joggers, beanie, Tee-shirts, varsity jackets, face mask, etc. on Twitter, in a bid to raise money for votes for the Elite Queen.

The merchandise was reportedly sold out within two hours and her team are working towards restocking them soon.

The official handler wrote, “We are currently SOLD OUT.
The store is offline and we will RESTOCK soon.
Please be patient while we work on getting new products up.
ELITES, UNA TOO MUCH ABEG🔥⭐️🙌🏼.
Osheyyy site crashers”

 

 

 

