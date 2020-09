The Gofundme account set up by fans for disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, has hit over $42,000 (approximately N19 million or more).

A recent check showed that fans from all over the world, have donated a whopping sum of $42,408 to the account.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from BBNaija reality TV show after earning her third and final strike.