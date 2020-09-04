#BBNaija: Everyone will all make it without me, but I can make it faster – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya on Thursday said all the girls he has met change when they visit his house.

The billionaire son said when the girls visit his house and see some of the wealthiest men in Nigeria, they become fake.

Surprised at the statement, Erica asked if he thinks she falls in that category, but Kiddwaya maintained that she came into the house as an actress and would leave even bigger.

He said, “No one needs me in this house, everyone will all make it without me, but I can make it faster.”

Erica, however, stated that she hopes he knows that she is with him not for what he has.