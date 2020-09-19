TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

#BBNaija: Ozo is a strong contender but he is the only person I…

BBNaija: Evicted housemates Lucy, Kaisha and Wathoni land endorsement deals

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Lucy-Kaisha-and-Wathoni-bag-endorsement-deals-

BBNaija evicted housemates, Wathoni, Lucy and Kaisha took to their respective social media pages to announce that they have bagged brand endorsement/ambassadorial deals.

An excited Lucy who bagged a deal with a real estate company said: “Meet the Brand Ambassadors for @Crostonhomes, the star boy and fashion entrepreneur @thereallordmaine & yours truly.”

See her post below:

READ ALSO

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with…

Reactions as Wathoni couldn’t give the name of the…

Also, single mother of one Wathoni shared the news that she bagged an ambassadorial deal with a media outlet. She said:

“Hello fanmily! I’m super excited to announce my endorsement as the lastest Brand Ambassador for MORE, Africa’s favourite microblogging, and social media platform.”

See post below:

Similarly, sharing the good news of an endorsement deal, Kaisha said:

“I feel blessed today and I am super excited to be the latest Ambassador to @dreamhairnija my hair game is about to be lit no dulling moment #kaishans follow @dreamhairnija let’s slay good with affordable hairs together.”

See her post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘I wan kiss you’- Nigerian lady seen sexually harassing an onion seller (video)

Between acting and the law court: Kanayo’s tough decision at 58

BBNaija: Evicted housemates Lucy, Kaisha and Wathoni land endorsement deals

BBNaija Wahala: Vee’s social media handler discloses how the housemate has been…

Actress Sharon Ooja tensions fans as she rocks red outfit

#BBNaija: One week without you in the house is like a death sentence –…

#BBNaija: Apply sense – Vee to Ozo as she cautions him against spending…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More