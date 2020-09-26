BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with top 5 finalists (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates are gearing for the last Saturday night party tonight.

Biggie had earlier planned a surprise for the top 5 finalist as they prepare for their last Saturday night party. Yesterday, the housemates were talking to themselves and making plans for the outfits they would put on for the party, little did they know that biggie has planned what is probably the biggest surprise of the season.

Kidd waya took to his social media page to share a video of the evicted housemates in a hotel as they prepare to reunite and party with the top 5 finalist.

Watch the video below:

On their official Twitter handle, Big Brother announced that the evicted housemates would be partying with the Top 5 in an all-white themed party. The tweet reads:

“It’s the final Saturday Night Party in Biggie’s House and the special guests will be a few of the faces you love and haven’t seen in a while.👀