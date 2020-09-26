TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with top 5 finalists (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates are gearing for the last Saturday night party tonight.

Biggie had earlier planned a surprise for the top 5 finalist as they prepare for their last Saturday night party. Yesterday, the housemates were talking to themselves and making plans  for the outfits they would put on for the party, little did they know that biggie has planned what is probably the biggest surprise of the season.

Kidd waya took to his social media page to share a video of the evicted housemates in a hotel as they prepare to reunite and party with the top 5 finalist.

READ ALSO

“Erica is destined to be Nigeria’s first female president” –…

“Talk to me more” – Nengi tells Laycon as she wants to start…

Watch the video below:

On their official Twitter handle, Big Brother announced that the evicted housemates would be partying with the Top 5 in an all-white themed party. The tweet reads:

“It’s the final Saturday Night Party in Biggie’s House and the special guests will be a few of the faces you love and haven’t seen in a while.👀

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Body activist, Abby Zeus goes completely unclad in new adult rated photo

#BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for his mum when he gets…

#BBNaija:What will happen if LAYCON doesn’t win tomorrow? From grass to…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

“My Son Will Be Lucky To Marry A Woman Like Me” — Toke Makinwa Says

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More