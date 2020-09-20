BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects Ozo’s goodbye kiss – How it all happened

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown week 9 eviction show didn’t go down without drama as the housemates shrink to the top 5 finalists in the house.

Tricky Tee and Ozo were shown the door sunday night after taking best from the bottom respectively in what seems to be a tight spot for all housemates that were on eviction during the week 9.

It was a brief and less dramatic moment for Tricky Tee after he was called upon to leave the house while Ozo’s came with emotions as he almost refuses to let his love interest, Nengi go. Ozo while saying his last goodbye promised to wait for his weeping lover outside the house and despite their deep show of emotions, Nengi tried so hard to evade a kiss from Ozo who’d have loved to hold on to something as he exits the house.

Laycon on the other hand emerged the highest voted housemate yet again as he commands 50% of total votes during the week 9 eviction show. See how the voters voted below:

As it stands now, the Big Brother Naija 2020 top 5 finalists are Nengi, Laycon, Vee, Dorathy and Neo.