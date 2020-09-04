#BBNaija: Excited Lilo reunites with BrightO, calls him her celebrity friend (Video)

Recently evicted housemate, BrightO has been in the news lately and he has been appearing in the media constantly.

BrightO and Wathoni hooked up yesterday as their photo surfaced on social media.

In a latest video, BrightO and Lilo, who was among the housemates to be evicted hook up.

Lilo was so excited with the reunion as she called Bright her celebrity friend.

Recall that BrightO received some lashing on social media after he described himself as a celebrity.

Watch video below;