#BBNaija: Fan goes extra mile, carves Kiddwaya’s name on his head

A Benue State University graduate, identified as Krayzietee Atu has carved Kiddwaya’s name on his head as a prove of his loyalty.

The die hard fan, who bragged that he has been persistently voting for the housemate as “airtime is not a problem” showed off his new haircut with ‘Waya gang’ carved on it.

“Don’t look at my face, look at the name on my head. Vote Kiddwaya #wayademgang”, he wrote.

27-year-old Kiddwaya, full name, Terseer Waya, is up for possible eviction alongside Laycon, Trikytee, Nengi, and Lucy. Ever since their nomination, fans have been canvassing for votes for their faves on social media.