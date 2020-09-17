#BBNaija: Fans drag Tboss for shading Nengi while she celebrates Ozo for winning a car

Recall that on Thursday, the housemates had a challenge and the prize to be won was a car, which was won by Ozo.

Following his victory, his colleagues rushed to celebrate with him and forced themselves into the car. Nengi was seen seated in the front seat.

Reacting to Ozo’s victory, former reality star, TBoss advised Ozo not to accommodate many people in his car especially those who say they don’t like him but jump in the front seat.

It is well known that Ozo has been making advances at Nengi but she has consistently turned him down.

See screenshot of Tboss’ post below

She is currently being bashed on Twitter by Nengi fans for her advice.

See their comments below.