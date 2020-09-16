BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

Former London police and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has returned to Nigeria after spending 6 months in London.

Her fiance and fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni welcomed the reality TV star, at the Lagos International Airport today, September 15th.

A video shared on Twitter shows Gedoni handing her a bouquet as they hugged and kissed in the airport parking lot.

The duo engaged on December 25th during their vacation in Cape Verde.

Watch the video below…