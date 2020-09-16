BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

Former London police and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has returned to Nigeria after spending 6 months in London.
Her fiance and fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni welcomed the reality TV star, at the Lagos International Airport today, September 15th.
A video shared on Twitter shows Gedoni handing her a bouquet as they hugged and kissed in the airport parking lot.
The duo engaged on December 25th during their vacation in Cape Verde.
Watch the video below…
Guess who’s back ooo
💃💃💃💃💃💃
My khafi’s wback ooo
My baby’s finally with her baby🥺🥺
I can’t breathe 🥺🥺
Too cute😫😫😫😫😫#WelcomeBackKhafi pic.twitter.com/65ilBmX3Ql
— Forever Khafinated☕️☕️🦜🦜 (@miss_utti) September 15, 2020
