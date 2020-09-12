TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows…

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money –…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified…

#BBNaija: Vee reveals plans for Tolanibaj outside the house

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

#BBNaija: Girls need to like you more than you like them – Kiddwaya advises Ozo after second strike

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Kiddwaya, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has advised fellow housemate, Ozo to slow down a bit in his pursuit of a relationship with Nengi.

As both men discussed during last night’s pool party, Kidd told Ozo, “I think you need to switch up a little bit. Do some things she’s not expecting. Girls need to like you more than you like them.”

Nengi had on several occasions made it clear that she does not share Ozo’s feelings for her.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Nengi is a distraction, you can’t be losing both…

#BBNaija: Big Brother fines Ozo and Nengi again for going…

She said she can’t date Ozo or any other housemate because she has a running relationship with someone outside the house.

And later said she cannot date a prim and proper person like Ozo, but had declared her admiration for Kiddwaya.

But all this seems to be falling on deaf ears as Ozo has continued pushing and hoping that she changes her mind and just last night, he was given a second strike for writing her a love letter.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji discloses why she…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full glam mode…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified housemate,…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Girls need to like you more than you like them – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

#BBNaija: Nengi is a distraction, you can’t be losing both ways – Dorathy…

#BBNaija: The house is boring without Lucy and Erica – Omashola

“I had my child through caesarean section because I couldn’t wait to meet…

David Ibiyeomie faced with police arrest as presidency reacts to the viral…

#BBNaija: Why I might be evicted on sunday – Prince

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More