#BBNaija: Girls need to like you more than you like them – Kiddwaya advises Ozo after second strike

Kiddwaya, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has advised fellow housemate, Ozo to slow down a bit in his pursuit of a relationship with Nengi.

As both men discussed during last night’s pool party, Kidd told Ozo, “I think you need to switch up a little bit. Do some things she’s not expecting. Girls need to like you more than you like them.”

Nengi had on several occasions made it clear that she does not share Ozo’s feelings for her.

She said she can’t date Ozo or any other housemate because she has a running relationship with someone outside the house.

And later said she cannot date a prim and proper person like Ozo, but had declared her admiration for Kiddwaya.

But all this seems to be falling on deaf ears as Ozo has continued pushing and hoping that she changes her mind and just last night, he was given a second strike for writing her a love letter.