TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

#BBNaija: Guys like Ozo are hard to find – Nengi confesses

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Following Ozo eviction, Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi on Monday has described Ozo as a real guy.

Nengi made this known this during her diary session with Biggie.

The BBNaija Head of House stressed that guys like Ozo who are real to themselves are hard to find.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Nengi speaks on how her relationship with Ozo may…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi…

According to Nengi: “I’m just somehow because most of my friends left yesterday.

“Ozo is a real guy and such people are hard to find, from the first day he said I like this girl and he stayed true till the last day.

“Such guys are hard to find, I really wished he was with me in the finale.”

Nengi and Ozo were involved in an on-and-off relationship during the latter’s stay in the big brother house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects Ozo’s goodbye kiss…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Nengi speaks on how her relationship with Ozo may have affected her…

#BBNaija: Guys like Ozo are hard to find – Nengi confesses

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

BBNaija: Lilo spotted having a nice time with BamBam (Video)

57-year-old woman, Elizabeth, jubilates as she completes her junior secondary…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Nigerians drag Erica for not wearing a bra during her visit to the founder of…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More