#BBNaija: He can’t handle my fame outside the house – Vee tells Laycon as she and Neo fight again

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Vee, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, last night, complained bitterly about her supposed boyfriend in the house, Neo.

Last night, the two lovers were caught fighting again. Their relationship has been up and down.

And last night, Vee told Laycon that Neo cannot handle her fame after the house, suggesting that both of them should go their separate ways.

“He wouldn’t be able to handle the fame and attention I’ll get outside,” she said.

“If Neo wants to be happy I am not the person for him and if I want to be happy, he is not the person for me.

“We are two different people who want different things in a relationship,” she added.

