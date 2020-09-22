BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

With a few days left to the end of Big Brother Naija lockdown show, the housemate have been opening up on some unknown things about them.

In a recent statement, housemate, Laycon, on Tuesday said that popular producer and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy likes Nengi.

Laycon made this known during a conversation with Nengi on who her celebrity crush was.

Nengi had started the conversation when she asked Laycon to identify her celebrity crush.

Responding, the BBNaija finalist said: “Don Jazzy likes you, you can see the way he called your name.

“And anyone who likes you will like Ozo.”

Reacting, Nengi said: “I love him.”

Nengi, however disclosed that she has stopped crushing on the Mavin boss after he didn’t reply her message.

” I don’t think Don Jazzy likes me, but if you say he does then I like him too.

“ He used to be my crush back then but I stopped crushing on him after he refused to reply to the messages I sent to him severally.

“You know me na whenever I show an interest in someone and I don’t get it back I end up losing total interest in it,” she said.

