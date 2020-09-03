BBNaija: “I am a war”- Dorathy reveals why she slept on the same bed with Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Dorathy-laycon

The cheerful Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Dorathy Bachor has revealed why she slept on the same bed with a fellow male housemate, Laycon.

After Laycon playfully accused Dorathy of dumping her, she shed light on why she shared the same bed with Laycon last week Tuesday.

dorathy

Recall that Dorathy caused a stir on social media with users wagging their tongues as the video of her fondling Laycon’s hair and stopping him from leaving her when he made an attempt to move away was circulating.

But while having a conversation with Prince on Thursday, September 3, Dorathy said she slept on Laycon’s bed because she was cold that night and needed some warmth.

Dorathy-laycon

The fun-loving housemate made the clarification after Laycon jokingly said she dumped him.

“I told Laycon I wanted to sleep on his bed because I was cold that night. I just wanted to feel some warmth nothing more.

“The night before I had a cough, don’t let them think there’s anything more.

“A different man every week, I’m not a preacher of love but war,” she said.

 

