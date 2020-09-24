BBNaija: I am attracted to light skin girls – Ozo on why he couldn’t control his feelings for Nengi

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo has revealed why he could not control his feelings for Nengi.

Recall that while Ozo on several occasions was told by Nengi that a relationship with him will not work, he, however, persisted till he was evicted on Sunday.

Speaking during his media rounds, Ozo Chukwu said he could not control his feelings for his Nengi because he was attracted to her strength and beauty.

The sports enthusiast said, “I told her she’s a strong person and I always like light skin girls, that’s what attracted me to her.”

One thing she doesn’t get is that attribute alone got me really attracted to her.

“Excluding the whole thing, I feel like she is a really pretty and attractive lady and I have always been the whole light-skinned girl kind of guy. My friends will be like, guy why are you doing this? You’re going to give birth to albino kids and I’ll be like that’s not how it happens, don’t worry.”

When asked of his future plans with Nengi, Ozo said, “the situation outside the house is a fifty-fifty thing.

“I will just see how things go, if you like someone just let them know.”