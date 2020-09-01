TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: I am going no where until the final day – Vee expresses confidence (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Lockdown housemate, Vee, has expressed confidence she be in the house until the final day of the reality show.

Vee found her name on the list of housemates nominated for possible eviction next Sunday.

Recall that housemates on Monday were told to nominate two housemates for possible eviction next Sunday.

Speaking with her friend, Nengi about the evictions, Vee stated categorically that she would remain in the house till the final day of the show.

This was backed by her friend, Nengi, who is also nominated for eviction.

Vee said: “At the end of the day, the people voting us outside will decide.

“They can vote me out one million times but it is the people outside that will vote.”

“I am going nowhere.”

