BBNaija: I and Neo almost made love – Vee reveals to Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
neo-vee

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee on Thursday night told Laycon she almost had sex with Neo.

Vee during a conversation with Laycon about her relationship with Neo, said she‘s surprised she has not had sex in the house because it’s been very difficult.

According to her, she has been so close to having sex with her lover, Neo severally.

She said they came close to having sex several times but he always stopped just before it escalated.

Vee tells Laycon: “You need discipline not to have sex, it’s so hard not to have sex in this house.

“I and Neo came close to having sex, he stops mostly before we begin and I’m thankful for that.”

