BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has said she can never be like Erica when it comes to relationships.

Dorathy made this known during a private conversation with Laycon in the garden on Friday morning.

Dorathy said she can never be caught showing public display of affection and behave like Erica with Kiddwaya in the house.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been seen kissing and having romantic moments publicly in the house.

According to her, when it comes to love, she is more similar to Vee than Erica.

Dorathy said: “I’m a different person outside the house.

“Outside the house I’m a calm person and I’m one person everybody will come to with their relationship problems

“I think myself and Vee are alike when it comes to relationships but she allows herself to be in love while I’m too guarded for that.

“I can never be Erica, I don’t know how to do Public display of affection (PDA ) especially here. For me being here is about the money.

“It’s always hard for me to love because I know when I do I love too much and end up hurting myself. I need to visit a therapist about my heart.”

