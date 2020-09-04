BBNaija: I can’t sleep in the same bed with you – Nengi to Ozo, gives reason

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-fondling-nengi

BBNaija housemate, Nengi, has disclosed she cannot sleep on the same bed with Ozo except when mandated to.

Nengi made this known on Thursday night after Ozo asked her why she refuses to share the same bed with him every night.

According to her, she cannot sleep on the same bed with Ozo because they are not in a relationship.

Nengi said: “You can’t sleep on my bed because we are not in that type of relationship.

“I’m not holding back and we slept on the same bed in Head of House room because we had to. We are not in a relationship.”

Recall Nengi stirred reactions last week after she made a demarcation on HoH bed separating herself from Ozo with pillows.

Nengi had always insisted that she is not ready to have a relationship with Ozo.

