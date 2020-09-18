BBNaija: I can’t wait to continue looking sexy and hot for you – Lady professes love to Kiddwaya (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

A Nigerian lady identified as Rosie has taken to social media to profess her undying love for evicted Big Brother Naija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya.

In a video which she shared via her Instagram page, Rosie said it’s not a crime to fall in love and she has always been in love with Kiddwaya since the first day she set her eyes on him.

 

She noted that she will continue dressing good and looking hot for the billionaire son till he acknowledges her presence.

 

“I can’t wait to continue looking hot for Kiddy. It’s not a crime to be in love”, she said.

