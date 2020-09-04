TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

#BBNaija: I care about my values than money – Lucy to Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-and-Lucy

Following serious lashing from housemates on Thursday, Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy has said she does not care about winning the money.

Lucy disclosed this when Erica approached her about the heated argument in the afternoon.

Earlier, Lucy argued with Erica and Prince after she refused to be in the same group with Kiddwaya and Erica for the weekly task.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Stop adding your personal feelings to everything…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

When approached on Thursday night, Lucy defended herself saying she would rather uphold her values than be in same group with Kiddwaya because of money.

Lucy told Erica: “I’m not all about winning money, I would not kill myself because of money.

“I’m going to uphold my values, you guys place more value on the money than feelings.

“Leave my feelings alone, you don’t understand my feelings.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: I can’t sleep in the same bed with you – Nengi to Ozo,…

#BBNaija: Stop adding your personal feelings to everything – Dorathy…

#BBNaija: I care about my values than money – Lucy to Erica

Nigerian man harasses Nigerian lady for wearing a short dress in a foreign…

“Be proud of your hustle”- Young Nollywood actor, Alesh advises as…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed after he threw up…

Cubana Chief priest takes his stance, ends relationship with his boss and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More