#BBNaija: I do not have feelings for Neo, I was misunderstood -Tolanibaj

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolanibaj has finally revealed her intention for Neo outside the house.

Recall that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had on Sunday asked Tolanibaj about her future with Neo, but she refused to respond as at then.

However, during her media rounds on Wednesday, the evicted housemate said she had no plans to pursue any relationship with Neo.

She further clarified that she has no feelings for Neo and was misunderstood.

Tolanibaj said: “I will finally address the Neo situation, there is no relationship for Neo and me in the future.

“I was misunderstood, I do not have feelings for Neo but I find him attractive. There is a difference between when you find someone attractive or want to have a relationship with the person.”