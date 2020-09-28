TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: ‘I don’t want to ask God for anything’- says ‘Evangelist’ Brighto as he celebrates 30th birthday

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
brighto-30th-birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Brighto, turns a new age today and he has taken to his social media page to celebrate.

brighto-30th-birthday

Brighto, who was one of the most popular housemate in the recently concluded BBNaija ‘lockdown’ edition, said he’s one of the luckiest people in the world and for that, he’s thankful for God’s blessings on his life.

He shared a photo on IG and wrote ;

The Big 30!💥

I certainly consider myself to be one of the luckiest people in this world, which is why on my birthday, I don’t want to ask God for anything but thank Him for all the good things He has blessed me with over the years. Thank you Lord😊

Happy Birthday to me😎

 

