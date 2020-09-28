#BBNaija: ‘I don’t want to ask God for anything’- says ‘Evangelist’ Brighto as he celebrates 30th birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Brighto, turns a new age today and he has taken to his social media page to celebrate.

Brighto, who was one of the most popular housemate in the recently concluded BBNaija ‘lockdown’ edition, said he’s one of the luckiest people in the world and for that, he’s thankful for God’s blessings on his life.

He shared a photo on IG and wrote ;